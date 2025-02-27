Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,529 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. State Street Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEU opened at $563.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.35. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.