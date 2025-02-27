Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $386.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

