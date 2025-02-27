Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $386.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.
Insider Activity at Duolingo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL
Duolingo Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duolingo
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.