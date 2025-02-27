EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,804 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 304.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 344,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $5,224,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $3,285,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

EPR stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

