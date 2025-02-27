Amalgamated Bank Has $6.24 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.13 and a 200-day moving average of $278.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $856,111.83. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

