Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.4 %

CW stock opened at $318.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $234.37 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.