Amalgamated Bank Has $7.58 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 514.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $375.01 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $416.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.