1,429 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

GTLS stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

