FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Knowles by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Knowles by 10.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KN opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

