Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $126,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.