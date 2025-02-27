SRN Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.56.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,413.97. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,091 shares of company stock worth $64,162,116. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.2 %

COIN stock opened at $212.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

