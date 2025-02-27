SRN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 1.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,521,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,618 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 614,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $42,748,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

