SRN Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SRN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $671.58 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

