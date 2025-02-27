Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $35,750.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $38,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00.

Yelp stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

