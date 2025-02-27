Insider Buying: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,424.00.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of lithium brine properties in the United States. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Arkansas Lithium Project is located in south-central Arkansas. Its other projects comprise of Lanxess Project, Tetra project, and Bristol Dry Lake Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.