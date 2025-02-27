Insider Buying: Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Brook bought 3,200 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.70 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,240.00 ($11,544.30).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.