ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -28.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

