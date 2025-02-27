Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,693 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $13,086.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,506.90. The trade was a 8.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE NUS opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,601 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 358,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.