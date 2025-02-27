Gregory Bowles Sells 3,442 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $23,440.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $251,622.69. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

JOBY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

