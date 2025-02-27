Maxim Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

NYSE BYON opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

