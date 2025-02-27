Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,608. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,990,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $11,425,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $11,157,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

