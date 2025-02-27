Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells $124,974.80 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $623.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.63 and a 1-year high of $682.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lennox International by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LII shares. Mizuho downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.85.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

