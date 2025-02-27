IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

MMC opened at $231.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

