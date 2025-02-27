Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 1,250 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

