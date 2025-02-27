Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.18 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 247.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $213.10 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.