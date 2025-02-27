Theresa Condor Sells 17,979 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,879.71. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SPIR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
