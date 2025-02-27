Theresa Condor Sells 17,979 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,879.71. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

