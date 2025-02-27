Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $293,625.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41.

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60.

NYSE TWLO opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Twilio by 235.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9,679.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

