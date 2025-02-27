Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CFO Sells $2,226,929.12 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $376,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

