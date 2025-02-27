Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.

2/14/2025 – Twilio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/14/2025 – Twilio had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $135.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

1/24/2025 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/24/2025 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Twilio had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/2/2025 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $3,386,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 167.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

