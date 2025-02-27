Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Shares of HUMA opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $431.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.