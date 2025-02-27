Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSTI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SoundThinking stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $325,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

