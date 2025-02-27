Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISEP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,084,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000.
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %
ISEP opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.