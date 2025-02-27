45,221 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Mobileye Global comprises about 0.5% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.