Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Playtika has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $2,381,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,171,168.31. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,921 shares of company stock worth $4,004,775. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Playtika by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

