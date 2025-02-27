Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

