Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $52,169,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 17.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,851,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

XYL opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

