Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ELS opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.