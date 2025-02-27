Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 31,200 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

