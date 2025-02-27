Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,485 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 895,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

