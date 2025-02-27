Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 85.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $630,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 136.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $147,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,917.20. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $391,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,830. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,057,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

