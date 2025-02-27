Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $171.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

