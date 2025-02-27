Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

