Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

