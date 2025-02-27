Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 917 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6,907.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,198,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

