Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells $67,351.60 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Innospec Stock Down 0.8 %
IOSP stock opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.49 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
