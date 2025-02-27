Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases 14,600 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,300.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation bought 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 7,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,148.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation bought 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$79,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Morguard Corporation bought 21,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,029.04.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$133,100.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 15,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,887.36.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 1.1 %
Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
