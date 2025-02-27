ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $60,200.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

