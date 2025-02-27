Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Christine Garvey Sells 420 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christine Garvey sold 21 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $2,662.17.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

