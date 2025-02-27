Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,680,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

