Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Olivier Blachier Sells 984 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ENTG stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 16,255.1% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $445,988,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

