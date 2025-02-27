Insider Buying: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Purchases 5,960 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,868.52. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, James Kao bought 3,352 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,023.12.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

